Boeing to buy aerospace interiors company EnCore Group

(Reuters) - Boeing Co on Friday said it would buy aerospace interiors company EnCore Group, the planemaker’s second foray into aircraft seats after it partnered with auto seats maker Adient last year.

The deal could help cut delays in the supply chain and improve profit margins for the planemaker, and is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2019.

California-based EnCore designs, certifies and produces airplane galleys and seats for airlines, and also supplies components to Boeing.

Last year, the planemaker moved bit.ly/2wUnRbu into making aircraft seats with a joint venture with car seating leader Adient to reduce costly delays to deliveries.

Traditionally, aircraft seat makers sell seats to airlines, a process that can involve multiple customized designs and regulatory approvals and in turn lead to industrial delays.