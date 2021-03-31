Ari Emanuel-backed Endeavor revives IPO plans, Elon Musk joins firm's board

(Reuters) -Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, the entertainment company backed by Hollywood power broker Ari Emanuel, on Wednesday revived it plans to go public, after being forced to abandon its listing in 2019.

In a regulatory filing, Endeavor also said Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk was joining the company’s board.

Endeavor had abandoned its $400-million IPO in 2019, a day before it was due to list on the New York Stock Exchange, following weak investor demand.

On Wednesday, Endeavor filed for an IPO of up to $100 million, according to a regulatory filing, although that amount is a placeholder and is expected to change when the company reveals the terms of the offering.