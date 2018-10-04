French TV group Banijay studying potential Endemol bid: source

PARIS (Reuters) - French TV group Banijay is studying a potential bid for Endemol Shine, the Dutch production and distribution company which Apollo Global (APO.N) and Twenty-First Century Fox FOXA.N have put on the block, a source close to the company said.

“Big Brother” maker Endemol was put up for sale in early July with a price tag of 2.5 billion - 3 billion euros ($3.45 billion). The business has drawn interest from several bidders though the pool of suitors has shrunk in recent weeks, with European broadcaster RTL Group (RRTL.DE) walking away in August.

Banijay, founded by French businessman Stephane Courbit, is controlled by his holding company Lov Group. Vivendi (VIV.PA) also has a 26 percent stake.

Variety magazine reported earlier on Thursday that Banijay was in advanced talks to buy Endemol. ($1 = 0.8692 euros)