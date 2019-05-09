May 9, 2019 / 10:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Drugmaker Endo posts narrower first-quarter loss

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Endo International Plc reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, as sales of its sterile injectables and branded drugs rose.

Net loss narrowed to $18.6 million, or 8 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $505.5 million, or $2.26 a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.8 percent to $720.4 million.

The company recorded asset impairment charges of $165.4 million in the quarter, compared with $448.4 million a year-ago.

