Endo beats as Xiaflex sales, injectables business grow

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Endo International Plc (ENDP.O) on Tuesday posted a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by growing sales of its drug Xiaflex and higher revenue at its sterile injectables business.

Revenue from the sterile injectables unit, which houses blood pressure shot Vasostrict, rose about 25 percent to $215.9 million.

Xiaflex, approved to treated a condition that causes painful erections as well as a disease that hinders finger movements, earned a revenue of $57.1 million, about 15 percent higher than last year.

Excluding one-time items, Endo earned 67 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 55 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was $505.5 million, or $2.26 per share in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $173.8 million or 78 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue fell 32.5 percent to $700.5 million. Analysts were expecting $691.83 million.