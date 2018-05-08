FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
May 8, 2018 / 10:56 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Endo beats as Xiaflex sales, injectables business grow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Endo International Plc (ENDP.O) on Tuesday posted a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by growing sales of its drug Xiaflex and higher revenue at its sterile injectables business.

Revenue from the sterile injectables unit, which houses blood pressure shot Vasostrict, rose about 25 percent to $215.9 million.

Xiaflex, approved to treated a condition that causes painful erections as well as a disease that hinders finger movements, earned a revenue of $57.1 million, about 15 percent higher than last year.

    Excluding one-time items, Endo earned 67 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 55 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Net loss attributable to shareholders was $505.5 million, or $2.26 per share in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $173.8 million or 78 cents per share a year earlier.

    Revenue fell 32.5 percent to $700.5 million. Analysts were expecting $691.83 million.

    Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.