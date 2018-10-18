Novartis to buy Endocyte for $2.1 billion in cash

(Reuters) - Biopharmaceutical company Endocyte Inc (ECYT.O) said on Thursday that Novartis AG (NOVN.S) will acquire Endocyte in an all-cash deal for $24 per share, or a total equity value of about $2.1 billion.

The offer represents a premium of 54 percent to Endocyte’s closing price of $15.56 on Oct. 17, Endocyte said.

The cancer drug maker expects the transaction to be completed in the first half of 2019, until which time Endocyte will continue to operate as a separate and independent company.