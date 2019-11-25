Japan's Mitsubishi beats Shell to buy Dutch power firm Eneco

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A group led by Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) will buy Eneco in a deal valuing the Dutch energy firm at 4.1 billion euros ($4.52 billion), Eneco said on Monday, beating off rival bidders including Shell and private equity firm KKR.

FILE PHOTO: Power-generating windmill turbines are seen at the Eneco Luchterduinen offshore wind farm near Amsterdam, Netherlands September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Eneco, a company owned by 44 Dutch municipalities and with a strong focus on renewable energy, said it had been swayed by Mitsubishi’s plans to allow the company to continue its strategy and retain its corporate identity.

The deal, backed by Eneco’s boards and a committee representing shareholders, must still be approved early next year by the Dutch company’s municipal investors.

“The consortium made the best offer for shareholders and all other stakeholders of Eneco, including employees,” the Dutch company said in a statement.

The Mitsubishi offer beat two other consortiums, one led by Shell (RDSa.L) with Dutch pension fund manager PGGM and another one that included private equity firm KKR with Dutch lender Rabobank.

Mitsubishi’s consortium planned to invest 1 billion euros in Eneco’s operations in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium in the next three years, Eneco Chief Financial Officer Guido Dubbeld told in a call with journalists.

He said the investment would be made “mostly in the Netherlands, mostly in wind, somewhat less in solar.”

The deal will give Mitsubishi 80% of Eneco and its partner Chubu (9502.T) a 20% stake.

“Eneco fits perfectly with our current energy activities and offers us a platform from which to grow further in the European market,” Mitsubishi Chief Executive Takehiko Kakiuchi said in a statement.

Mitsubishi already owned 400 megawatts (MW) of Dutch offshore wind power and would combine those operations with Eneco, the Dutch company said.

In September, Eneco reported first half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 272 million euros ($303 million) for the first half of 2019, up from 230 million euros a year earlier.