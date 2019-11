FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen reflected in a car side mirror at a petrol station in west London, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Monday it was disappointed to lose a tender for Dutch renewable energy business Eneco which went to a group led by Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) for 4.1 billion euros ($4.52 billion).

The Anglo-Dutch oil and gas company said in a statement it “will continue to look for opportunities in the energy transition” and aims to invest $2 to $3 billion per year from 2021 onwards.