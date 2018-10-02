FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 1:41 PM / in 14 minutes

Italy's Enel names Nicola Cotugno chief of Brazil operations

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel SpA (ENEI.MI) on Tuesday named Nicola Cotugno as the country manager for its Brazilian operations, replacing Carlo Zorzoli, who will head global business development at Enel’s green power unit in Italy.

The new Enel logo is seen inside Italy's biggest utility Enel's flagship store in downtown Milan, Italy, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Zorzoli had previously been named to head Eletropaulo (ELPL3.SA), Brazil’s largest power distributor which is controlled by Enel, but Eletropaulo withdrew his name on Tuesday.

(This version of the story corrects first paragraph to show Zorzoli will head global business development at Enel Green power.)

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
