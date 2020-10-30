Enel lifts 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction target to 80% from 70%

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen at the Milan's headquarter, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN (Reuters) - Europe's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI has lifted its 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction target to 80% from 70%, it said on Friday.

Enel, which is committed to full decarbonization by 2050, already decreased direct greenhouse gas emissions by more than 36% in 2019 from 2007 levels.

“We are working relentlessly to maintain our leadership in the energy transition through an ever-increasing focus on carbon-free activities,” Chief Executive Francesco Starace said.