Enel pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 70% to 2030

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) aims to cut its direct greenhouse gas emissions by 70% to 2030 as a step towards its 2050 full decarbonisation target.

In a statement on Wednesday Enel said the new commitment to 2030, from 2017 levels, follows a UN pledge to limit the maximum global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees centigrade.

“By cutting our direct emissions by 70% through the implementation of this new science-based target, we will be well on track, twenty years before the 2050 deadline, to achieving our full decarbonisation target,” said Enel CEO Francesco Starace.

Europe’s biggest utility is looking to increase its green energy capacity by more than 25% by 2021 while cutting its thermal capacity by more than 15%.