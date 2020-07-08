Enel signs deal with Norfund to develop green projects in India

MILAN (Reuters) - Enel Green Power has reached a deal with Norwegian Investment Fund Norfund to bankroll, build and operate new renewable projects in India, Enel said on Wednesday.

Italy’s biggest utility said its Green Power unit would take the lead in developing and building each project that would be jointly financed and governed by Enel and Norfund.

“This agreement gives us the opportunity to expand and strengthen our presence in India, after recently scoring our first win in a solar tender in the country,” said Enel Green Power CEO Antonio Cammisecra in a statement.