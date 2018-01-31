FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 4:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Enel to double Italy investments to 12 billion euros over next two years: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel will double its investments in Italy over the next two years to 12 billion euros ($15 billion), the group’s CEO Francesco Starace said on Wednesday.

In a previous business plan, the utility had earmarked 6 billion euros over two years.

“In the next two years we will double our investments. The potential in Italy is huge,” Starace said during a Reuters Breakingviews event in Milan.

($1 = 0.8040 euros)

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Agnieszka Flak

