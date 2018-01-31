Enel to double Italy investments to 12 bln euros 2017-2020 - CEO

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel will double its investments in Italy in the period 2017-2020 to 12 billion euros ($15 billion), the group’s CEO Francesco Starace said on Wednesday.

In a previous business plan, the utility had earmarked 6 billion euros.

“The potential in Italy is huge,” Starace said during a Reuters Breakingviews event in Milan.

(This version of the story was officially corrected after the company said the investment would be made in 2017-2020 not over two years as originally stated)