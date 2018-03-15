Enel only open to M&A that fits with business model, sees none at present

MILAN (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest power group Enel (ENEI.MI) is only interested in acquisitions that would fit its business model as an integrated utility, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The new logo of Italy's biggest utility Enel is seen at the Rome's headquarter, Italy, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

“(We)see none at the present,” the spokeswoman said.

The comments come after Germany’s RWE RWED.DE and rival E.ON EONGN.DE announced plans to carve up networks, renewables and retail energy firm Innogy.

Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday Enel might be interested in buying assets the two German utilities might be called on to sell by the competition authority in the wake of the deal.