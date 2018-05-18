Goldman removes Enel from conviction list on 5-Star/League policy plans

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs removed Italian state-controlled utility Enel from its “conviction list” of favorite stocks on Friday, saying the energy policy plans of the 5-Star and League parties could dent prices.

FILE PHOTO: The new logo of Italy's biggest utility Enel is seen inside its flagship store in downtown Milan, Italy, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

While analysts at the U.S. bank highlighted some positives from the parties’ plan to drive higher investment in renewables and the power grid, they argued that reaching near 100 percent renewables penetration would push prices down.

“The plans presented by M5S/Lega could be deflationary in our view as it would lower power bills by around 15 percent, we estimate,” said analysts at the U.S. bank in a note.

Goldman kept its “buy” recommendation on the stock, however.

Italy’s two anti-establishment parties agreed the basis for a governing accord on Thursday that would slash taxes and ramp up welfare spending.