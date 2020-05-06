Commodities
Enel first-quarter suffers no major coronavirus impact to beat expectations

FILE PHOTO: Italian multinational energy company Enel headquarter is seen in Milan, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel said on Wednesday it did not suffer any significant impact from the COVID-19 emergency in the first three months as core earnings rose to beat forecasts.

In a statement Enel said its ordinary core income in the period was up 6.4% at 4.741 billion euros ($5.1 billion), driven by its green energy, retail and grids business.

It said it was constantly monitoring the COVID-19 crisis to better estimate potential impacts on the group and mitigate them through contingency and action plans.

