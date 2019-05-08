Enel pledges to spend more in 2019 as first-quarter earnings rise

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Enel said it would spend more this year on its green business in North America and its grids in Italy and South America after earnings in the first quarter beat expectations.

Europe’s biggest utility said ordinary core earnings in the period rose 13.9 percent to 4.454 billion euros ($5 billion), above an analyst consensus of 4.278 billion euros.

“This good start to the year enables us to confirm the guidance for full year 2019,” Enel CEO Francesco Starace said.