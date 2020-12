FILE PHOTO: A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen at the Milan's headquarter, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy group Enel said on Tuesday the South African unit of its Enel Green Power division had reached commercial operation on its 140 MW Nxuba wind farm in Eastern Cape province.

It said the 200 million euro ($244.26 million) facility, its third wind farm in the South African province, was expected to generate 460 GWh of energy annually.

($1 = 0.8188 euros)