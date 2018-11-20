Enel pledges to spend more on green energy and networks

FILE PHOTO: The new logo of Italy's biggest utility Enel is seen inside its flagship store in downtown Milan, Italy, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel raised its core earnings target and pledged to invest more in its green energy and network businesses, as part of its new business plan announced on Tuesday.

Europe’s biggest utility said it would invest about 27.5 billion euros ($31.5 billion) in the three years to 2021, 12 percent more than in its previous plan, spending more than 40 percent on renewables operations.

The group, one of the world’s biggest listed green energy companies, said around 62 percent of its power production would be emission-free by 2021 compared with 48 percent this year.

Europe’s power sector is undergoing significant shifts driven by technological advances as governments introduce increasingly stringent rules to meet climate targets.

Enel, which controls Spanish utility Endesa, said it aimed to add 11,600 megawatts (MW) of new renewable capacity in the next three years while withdrawing around 7,000 MW of thermal capacity.

“Enel will reinforce its focus on markets where it has an integrated presence, such as Italy, Spain, Chile and Brazil,” it said.

The state-controlled utility said its core earnings would grow around 6 percent per year and reach 17.4 billion euros next year, better than the 17.2 billion euros in its previous plan.

It confirmed it would be paying 70 percent of its ordinary net profit as dividends, but said it was introducing a minimum dividend per share target over the plan for the first time.