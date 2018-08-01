Canada's Enercare to be bought by Brookfield Infrastructure for C$4.3 billion

(Reuters) - Canadian homeservices company Enercare Inc (ECI.TO) said on Wednesday it would be bought by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP.N) for C$4.3 billion ($3.30 billion) as the asset management firm looks to expand its business across Canada.

Brookfield Infrastructure’s offer of C$29 per Enercare share represents a 53 percent premium to Enercare Tuesday’s close.

On Tuesday, Brookfield Infrastructure’s parent company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO), said it would buy Forest City Realty Trust Inc (FCEa.N) in a deal valued at $11.4 billion.