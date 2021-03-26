Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Media and Telecoms

Enercity merges charging unit wallbe with Compleo Charging Solutions

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The utility of the German city of Hanover, Enercity, has merged its wallbe unit with Compleo Charging Solutions to create a sizeable e-mobility charging infrastructure supplier, chief executive Susanna Zapreva told journalists on Friday.

Together, Compleo, which is listed, and wallbe will have 50 million euros’ ($58.87 million) turnover and tap into growth in Germany and Europe, she said in a call presenting financial results for 2020.

“We are happy to retain a share of 2.5% in the merged entity,” she said, adding the two brands would operate under their traditional names in the first year.

($1 = 0.8493 euros)

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Thomas Escritt

