Enercity merges charging unit wallbe with Compleo Charging Solutions

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The utility of the German city of Hanover, Enercity, has merged its wallbe unit with Compleo Charging Solutions to create a sizeable e-mobility charging infrastructure supplier, chief executive Susanna Zapreva told journalists on Friday.

Together, Compleo, which is listed, and wallbe will have 50 million euros’ ($58.87 million) turnover and tap into growth in Germany and Europe, she said in a call presenting financial results for 2020.

“We are happy to retain a share of 2.5% in the merged entity,” she said, adding the two brands would operate under their traditional names in the first year.

($1 = 0.8493 euros)