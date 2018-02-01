Corvex nominates four directors to Energen's board

(Reuters) - Activist investor Corvex Management LP has nominated four candidates to Energen Corp’s board of directors, the major shareholder said on Wednesday, as it pushed for changes at the oil and gas producer.

The move by the hedge fund, which owns about 9.9 percent of Energen’s shares, came ahead of Energen’s annual shareholder meeting, it said in a statement.

Energen responded that it was committed to acting in the best interest of the company and all its shareholders. It also estimated a 34 percent rise in its 2017 production.

Energen said in a statement that Corvex had pushed a “singularly-focused agenda” to sell the company regardless of market conditions and the producer’s improving performance.

Corvex has waged a public campaign against Energen since last May, asserting that the Birmingham, Alabama-based company’s lagging stock price could not be fixed through operational changes, but only by changing its board or selling itself.

The $5.5 billion fund run by Keith Meister said in September it would proceed with a plan to get Energen investors to vote on its proposals after the company sought court guidance on whether Corvex’s stake allowed it to call a special shareholder meeting under Alabama laws.