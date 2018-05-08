FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
May 8, 2018 / 10:11 AM / in 27 minutes

Energen profit more than triples on higher oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil and gas company Energen Corp (EGN.N) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter profit that more than tripled, helped by a surge in production and higher average prices for its oil.

The company sold oil at $57.65 per barrel, up from an average of $46.95 per barrel in the same period a year ago.

The company was largely helped by a resurgence in U.S. oil prices CLc1, which rose to highs of $66.66 during the quarter, after hitting lows of $26.05 in 2016 due to a global crude glut.

    Energen also ramped up production by 76 percent to 92,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

    The company’s net income rose to $118.9 million, or $1.22 per share, in the three months ended March 31 from $33.4 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.