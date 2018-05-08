Energen's profit more than triples on higher oil prices

(Reuters) - Oil and gas company Energen Corp (EGN.N) reported a more than three-fold rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday due to a rise in production and higher realized prices for oil.

The company’s net income rose to $118.9 million, or $1.22 per share, in the three months ended March 31 from $33.4 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total production rose to 92,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 52,800 boe/d.