October 16, 2018 / 6:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

OPEC's Barkindo says global spare oil capacity shrinking

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said global spare oil capacity was shrinking, adding that producers and companies should increase their production capacities and invest more to meet current demand.

FILE PHOTO: OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo listens during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC countries participating in a supply-reduction agreement are on course to reach 100 percent compliance, Barkindo said on Tuesday during the IHS CERA conference.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Promit Mukherjee; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
