FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
October 16, 2018 / 4:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Total CEO sees lower demand, higher supply of crude in 2019

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Demand for crude oil will be lower in 2019 and supply higher, the chief executive of French oil and gas group Total said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Total, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Higher oil prices and a strengthening dollar will affect demand for crude, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told reporters on the sidelines of the IHS CERA conference.

Crude prices could come down once pipeline infrastructure is ready in the United States, Pouyanne said, adding that geopolitics was “putting more pressure on the oil markets.”

Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Promit Mukherjee; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.