Factbox-U.S. new natural gas pipeline projects

(Reuters) - The following is a list of major pipelines recently completed, under construction and those in development.
TGP - Tennessee Gas Pipeline
TCO - Columbia Gas Transmission
Transco - Transcontinental Gas Pipeline
TETCO - Texas Eastern
Big Pipelines Recently In Service
Company Pipeline State/Province Bcf/d In service
date
Venture Global LNG TransCameron pipeline for Calcasieu Pass LNG LA 1.90 Apr 2021
Midcoast Energy CJ Express TX 1.00 Mar 2021
WhiteWater Midstream and Marathon’s MPLX Agua Blanca TX 1.80 Jan 2021
Kinder Morgan Permian Highway TX 2.10 Jan 2021
Kinder Morgan NGPL - Lockridge to Waha (Permian) TX 0.50 Sep 2020
Loews’ Boardwalk Gulf South Index 99 LA, TX 0.50 Aug 2020
Equitrans Midstream Hammerhead PA, WV 1.60 Aug 2020
Big Pipelines Under Construction
Company Pipeline State/Province Bcf/d In service
date
Williams Transco Leidy South PA, MD, DE 0.58 Q4 2021
Marathon’s MPLX, WhiteWater, NextEra Whistler (Permian) TX 2.00 H2 2021
Summit Midstream Double E (Permian) NM, TX 1.35 2021
Cheniere Corpus Christi 3 TX 1.53 2021
Kinder Morgan Acadiana LA 0.95 Q1 2022
Equitrans Midstream Mountain Valley Pipeline WV, VA 2.00 mid 2022
Golden Pass Golden Pass LNG LA, TX 2.50 2022
Big Pipelines Under Development
Company Pipeline State/Province Bcf/d Date
Enbridge Texas Eastern Cameron extension LA 0.75 Q4 2021
Enable Midstream Gulf Run for Golden Pass LNG LA 1.65 late 2022
UGI/Enbridge/Southern/NJR/SJI PennEast 1 PA 1.11 2022
Kinder Morgan Tennesse Gas Evangeline Pass for Plaquemines LNG LA 1.10 2022
Venture Global LNG Gator Express 1 for Plaquemines LNG LA 1.97 2022
Sempra Texas Connector for Port Arthur LNG TX 2.00 2022
Williams Transco Regional Energy Access phase 1 and 2 PA, NJ 1.05 Q4 2023
UGI/Enbridge/Southern/NJR/SJI PennEast 2 PA-NJ 1.11 2023
WBI Energy Tioga to Emerson ND, MN 0.60 2023
Kinder Morgan Permian Pass TX 2.00 2023
Enbridge Rio Bravo pipeline for NextDecade Rio Bravo LNG TX 4.50 2023
Sempra Louisiana Connector for Port Arthur LNG LA, TX 2.00 2023
Venture Global LNG Gator Express 2 for Plaquemines LNG LA 1.97 2023
Venture Global LNG Delta Express for Delta LNG MS, LA 4.00 2023
Tellurian Driftwood pipeline for Driftwood LNG LA 4.60 2024
Reporting by Scott DiSavino
