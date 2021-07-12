Factbox-U.S. new natural gas pipeline projects

(Reuters) - The following is a list of major pipelines recently completed, under construction and those in development.

Big Pipelines Recently In Service

Company Pipeline State/Province Bcf/d In service

Venture Global LNG TransCameron pipeline for Calcasieu Pass LNG LA 1.90 Apr 2021

Midcoast Energy CJ Express TX 1.00 Mar 2021

WhiteWater Midstream and Marathon’s MPLX Agua Blanca TX 1.80 Jan 2021

Kinder Morgan Permian Highway TX 2.10 Jan 2021

Kinder Morgan NGPL - Lockridge to Waha (Permian) TX 0.50 Sep 2020

Loews’ Boardwalk Gulf South Index 99 LA, TX 0.50 Aug 2020

Equitrans Midstream Hammerhead PA, WV 1.60 Aug 2020

Big Pipelines Under Construction

Company Pipeline State/Province Bcf/d In service

date

Williams Transco Leidy South PA, MD, DE 0.58 Q4 2021

Marathon’s MPLX, WhiteWater, NextEra Whistler (Permian) TX 2.00 H2 2021

Summit Midstream Double E (Permian) NM, TX 1.35 2021

Cheniere Corpus Christi 3 TX 1.53 2021

Kinder Morgan Acadiana LA 0.95 Q1 2022

Equitrans Midstream Mountain Valley Pipeline WV, VA 2.00 mid 2022

Golden Pass Golden Pass LNG LA, TX 2.50 2022

Big Pipelines Under Development

Company Pipeline State/Province Bcf/d Date

Enbridge Texas Eastern Cameron extension LA 0.75 Q4 2021

Enable Midstream Gulf Run for Golden Pass LNG LA 1.65 late 2022

UGI/Enbridge/Southern/NJR/SJI PennEast 1 PA 1.11 2022

Kinder Morgan Tennesse Gas Evangeline Pass for Plaquemines LNG LA 1.10 2022

Venture Global LNG Gator Express 1 for Plaquemines LNG LA 1.97 2022

Sempra Texas Connector for Port Arthur LNG TX 2.00 2022

Williams Transco Regional Energy Access phase 1 and 2 PA, NJ 1.05 Q4 2023

UGI/Enbridge/Southern/NJR/SJI PennEast 2 PA-NJ 1.11 2023

WBI Energy Tioga to Emerson ND, MN 0.60 2023

Kinder Morgan Permian Pass TX 2.00 2023

Enbridge Rio Bravo pipeline for NextDecade Rio Bravo LNG TX 4.50 2023

Sempra Louisiana Connector for Port Arthur LNG LA, TX 2.00 2023

Venture Global LNG Gator Express 2 for Plaquemines LNG LA 1.97 2023

Venture Global LNG Delta Express for Delta LNG MS, LA 4.00 2023

Tellurian Driftwood pipeline for Driftwood LNG LA 4.60 2024