Factbox: Legal wrangles and the Nord Stream Russian gas pipelines

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Union’s General Court this week dismissed a challenge by the Nord Stream 2 (NS2) pipeline consortium against a legal amendment that applies EU gas market rules to the EU part of offshore infrastructure not yet built.

The NS2 group, made up of Russia’s Gazprom and western partner firms, has two months to decide whether to appeal.

The EU amendment, approved last year, will not halt ongoing construction, but could cause delays and higher costs.

The skirmish is the latest in a multi-year battle about transit and market access for the plan to carry more Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

NS2 claims discrimination, saying the gas directive amendment was specifically designed to scupper the pipeline.

The project has divided the EU because some member states are concerned it will undermine the traditional gas transit state Ukraine and increase the bloc’s reliance on Russia for energy supplies.

The United States has also voiced opposition while seeking to increase its shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.

NS2 says the pipeline is motivated not by politics, but by the commercial logic of pumping gas to the major German market.

Below are notes on the legal steps in the EU and German courts.

Nord Stream 2:

- The EU dismissed NS2’s bid to annul the amendment, saying it did not directly affect the pipeline and it was up to Germany to decide on enforcement.

- Should NS2 appeal, it would file its motion to the Duesseldorf higher regional court (OLG) that handles German energy matters in possible, but not essential collaboration with the Federal Court of Justice (BGH). Either court would be likely to defer to the EU court for the final say, but does not have to.

- Separately, Germany’s energy regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur, last week declined to grant a waiver from the amendment following an application from NS2.

- An appeal against that would also go initially to the OLG.

- Any final decision from the EU’s top courts in Luxembourg would be binding on Germany.

Nord Stream 1:

- The Bundesnetzagentur agreed to exempt the first Nord Stream pipeline from the EU gas directive, following an application from a separate consortium for that link last year. The 55 bcm pipeline started operating in 2011.