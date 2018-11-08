U.S. maintains option of sanctions related to Nord Stream 2 - Perry

WARSAW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The United States maintains the option of imposing sanctions over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would bring Russian gas direct to Germany under the Baltic Sea, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Thursday.

Asked what the chances are that the United States will sanction companies working on the project, he said: “I saw no signals where we would ever get to the point where we can support Nord Stream 2 and that the sanctions were an option that the president maintained.”

Russia’s Gazprom is the sole shareholder in Nord Stream 2, shouldering 50 percent of the 9.5 billion euro bill. Gazprom’s Western partners are OMV along with Uniper, Wintershall, Shell and Engie. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by Alexandra Hudson)