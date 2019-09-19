New York approves $400 million for upstate transmission line

(Reuters) - New York Transco, a consortium of major utilities, has received approval for up to $400 million to add a new power transmission line to reduce grid congestion and allow lower-cost and renewable electricity produced in upstate New York to flow to downstate customers.

The State Public Service Commission said on Thursday the financing is needed for the New York Energy Solutions (NYES) transmission project, which in the first phase includes a new 54-mile (87-km), 345 kilovolt (kV) transmission line that begins at Rensselaer County and ends at Dutchess County.

The project is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.