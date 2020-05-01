Exxon, Chevron slam brakes on shale as oil demand tumbles

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp are slamming the brakes on U.S. shale oil production at a time when crude prices and fuel demand have plunged due to global lockdowns to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Both companies on Friday outlined deep cuts in output and investments in the Permian shale basin, the top U.S. oilfield where growth in recent years made America the world’s top oil producer and a net exporter for the first time in decades.

Oil and gas output at both U.S. producers rose in the first quarter ahead of planned cuts. Each had been racing to hit 1 million barrels per day of production in the Permian. But fuel demand sank nearly a third this year as travel and business lockdowns collided with a flood of Russian and Saudi oil hitting the market when those countries abandoned production cuts.

Prices for U.S. crude have dropped nearly 70% this year, and actually settled in negative territory on April 20 for the first time ever. On Friday, Exxon and Chevron, the two top U.S. oil producers, announced shut-ins of up to 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) this quarter, much of it from their U.S. shale units.

The two oil majors spent heavily in the last two years to expand in the Permian. Shale production can be brought on faster than deepwater and other oil exploration projects but requires near-constant drilling to maintain output. Both companies have been rapidly sidelining Permian drilling equipment since prices crashed starting in March.

“We would intend to bring activity back to the Permian when we see prices recover,” said Chevron Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber in an interview.

Exxon posted a $610 million first-quarter loss, its first quarterly loss in three decades, on a nearly $3 billion inventory writedown reflecting lower margins and prices. Chevron posted a $3.6 billion profit on asset sales and improved refining results, and also said it would further reduce spending this year.

Both companies will slash spending budgets by 30% this year. Chevron cut its capital spending budget to $14 billion and Exxon has set 2020 spending at $23 billion, the lowest in four years. Both said spending cuts will weigh heavily on shale.

Even though their results topped Wall Street’s reduced estimates, Exxon shares fell 4.5% at $44.35 while Chevron dropped 3.4% to $88.90.

U.S. crude futures have recovered since settling in negative territory on April 20, but the current price of around $19 per barrel remains below the cost of production for many.

Both Chevron and Exxon maintained their quarterly dividends.

Other oil majors are also slashing investments and seeking ways to conserve cash. Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend for the first time since World War II and reported first-quarter profits down nearly half compared to a year-ago. BP Plc’s first-quarter profit tumbled by two-thirds and its debt climbed to its highest on record.