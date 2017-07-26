ETP reviews startup of Penn. Mariner East NGL pipe after drilling halt

1 Min Read
(Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Wednesday it is analyzing the impact, if any, to the construction schedule of its Sunoco Pipeline unit's Mariner East 2 natural gas liquids pipeline after Pennsylvania environmental regulators halted all horizontal directional drilling in the state.
Before the state Environmental Hearing Board issued its order on Tuesday afternoon, ETP had said it expected to complete the project late in the third quarter.
