FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
ETP reviews startup of Penn. Mariner East NGL pipe after drilling halt
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
Politics
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 26, 2017 / 7:40 PM / 21 days ago

ETP reviews startup of Penn. Mariner East NGL pipe after drilling halt

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Wednesday it is analyzing the impact, if any, to the construction schedule of its Sunoco Pipeline unit's Mariner East 2 natural gas liquids pipeline after Pennsylvania environmental regulators halted all horizontal directional drilling in the state.

Before the state Environmental Hearing Board issued its order on Tuesday afternoon, ETP had said it expected to complete the project late in the third quarter.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bill Trott

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.