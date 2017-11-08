ETP says Permian crude pipe to bring online volumes around year-end

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Wednesday that additional volumes for its Permian Express 3 crude pipeline will come online around year-end, according to a third-quarter earnings call.

The company also added that construction on the 24-inch Bayou Bridge crude pipeline project will start this quarter, with operations to begin in the second half of 2018. Previously, the company had expected to start the segment, which goes from Lake Charles to St. James, Louisiana, in the first quarter of 2018.

The 30-inch (76-cm) segment running from Nederland, Texas to Lake Charles, transported an average of 147,000 barrels per day in the third quarter, the company said.

Energy Transfer Partners also said it received approval on Tuesday from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to resume the remaining horizontal directional drilling on the Rover natural gas pipeline. The company continues to forecast the entire line will be in service by the end of the first quarter next year.