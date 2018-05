NEW YORK (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners said on Thursday it plans to build a crude pipeline from the Permian basin in Texas to the Houston Ship Channel and Nederland, Texas, which will have an initial capacity of up to 600,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The pipeline will be “easily expandable” to 1 million bpd and is likely to come online by 2020, the company said during a first quarter earnings conference call.