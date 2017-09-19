ETP says U.S. approves drilling along Rover gas pipeline

(Reuters) - Oil and gas pipeline company Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Tuesday it received approval from U.S. energy regulators to resume drilling along its $4.2 billion Rover pipeline project.

The Rover project from Pennsylvania to Ontario is the biggest gas pipeline under construction in the United States.

ETP said operations on nine locations for horizontal directional drilling approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) are expected to begin within the week.

The FERC had banned ETP from starting new horizontal directional drilling under waterways and roads following the release of some 2 million gallons of drilling fluid, a clay and water mix, into the Tuscarawas River wetlands in Ohio.