Penn. regulators allow ETP Mariner East 1 liquids pipe to restart

(Reuters) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) said on Thursday that all five commissioners voted to allow Energy Transfer Partners LP to restart its Sunoco Mariner East 1 natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline.

The PUC suspended operations on the Mariner East 1 pipeline on March 7 after sinkholes were discovered near the project.

After testing the integrity of the pipeline, ETP filed with the PUC on April 27 to restart the pipe. The PUC’s Bureau of Investigations and Enforcement, which recommended the pipe be shut in March, concurred with ETP’s April 27 request.

ETP had said on Monday that it hoped to restart Mariner East 1 this week.

The shutdown forced shippers, including U.S. gas producers Range Resources Corp and Antero Resources Corp, to find another route for their liquids and is likely causing more ethane to be injected into the region’s natural gas pipelines, according to analysts.