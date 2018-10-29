Energy Transfer expects West Texas Gulf crude pipeline to resume operations Tuesday

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP completed testing on its West Texas Gulf crude pipeline and expects flows to resume Tuesday, a spokeswoman told Reuters in an emailed statement on Monday, after a spill extended maintenance work on the line.

The prolonged outage had pressured regional crude prices in West Texas as the region has grappled with limited pipeline takeaway capacity.

West Texas Gulf pipeline, which runs from Colorado City to Longview, Texas, was meant to be down for maintenance for about 10 days starting October 10 but a spill had delayed a return to normal operations by over a week.