June 14, 2018 / 3:44 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Pennsylvania allows ETP Sunoco liquids pipe to return to service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pennsylvania’s Public Utility Commission (PUC) voted on Thursday to allow Energy Transfer Partners LP’s (ETP) (ETP.N) Sunoco Mariner East 1 natural gas liquids pipe to return to service.

The PUC suspended operations on Mariner East on March 7 for safety concerns after sinkholes were discovered near the pipeline.

    All five PUC commissioners voted to allow Mariner East 1 to resume service. Three of the five commissioners, however, also voted to prevent ETP from working on the Mariner East 2 and 2X pipelines in West Whiteland Township.

    The decision on Thursday overturned an emergency order by an administrative law judge at the PUC in May that stopped ETP from flowing liquids through Mariner East 1 and from working on Mariner East 2 and 2X in the Chester County town located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

    Reporting by Scott DiSavino

