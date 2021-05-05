D.C. Circuit says lacks jurisdiction over NRC's nuclear waste rule

A federal appeals court dismissed on Tuesday a bid by a nuclear industry trade group to invalidate a Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) policy that now requires owners and operators of nuclear power reactors to obtain the agency’s approval to dispose of very low-level radioactive waste where certain states’ authorizations previously sufficed.

Signage is seen at the entrance of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

In a per curiam judgment, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reasoned that the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) failed to challenge an action reviewable under the Hobbs Administrative Orders Review Act. It did not rule on the group’s claims that the NRC’s policy unlawfully upended decades of settled agency guidance and practice.

NEI spokeswoman Mary Love said: “While the court’s decision is disappointing, by bringing the lawsuit we reinforced the need for the NRC to operate as a transparent and predictable regulator.” The group is represented by Latham & Watkins and in-house counsel.

NRC spokesman David Castelveter said the agency has no comment.

In its 2019 lawsuit, NEI claimed that NRC abused its discretion when, through a letter it sent the trade group, it evoked a prior NRC policy document, known as Regulatory Issue Summary 2016-11, as a basis for requiring reactor facilities to apply to the agency for permission to dispose of very low-grade nuclear waste.

Reactor facilities had previously, since 1986, sought licenses to dispose of very low-grade nuclear waste from states to which NRC had transferred some of that authority, rather than directly seeking the NRC’s authorization, NEI’s complaint says.

NEI said Regulatory Issue Summary 2016-11 amounted to an invalid rule because it had been issued without a comment period. It asked the court to vacate, pursuant to the Hobbs Act, NRC’s “renewed adherence” to the policy document as expressed in the letter.

In Tuesday’s ruling, the court said it lacks jurisdiction to rule on the claims’ merits because the letter does not qualify as a final order under the Hobbs Act. The statute gives appellate courts exclusive jurisdiction to determine the validity of “final orders” by certain agencies, including the NRC.

But to qualify as a final order, the letter would have had to produce legal consequences, the court said. It did not, because “all the 2019 Letter did was confirm the Commission’s adherence to the position it had previously taken,” it said.

The case is Nuclear Energy Institute v. NRC, et al., U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 19-1240.

For Nuclear Energy Institute: Steven Croley of Latham & Watkins

For NRC, et al.: Andrew Averbach, Nuclear Regulatory Commission