Operating license for Barakah nuclear power plant still under review: UAE regulator

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The operating license for the United Arab Emirates’ Barakah nuclear power plant is still under review, a senior official at the industry regulator said on Monday.

Christer Viktorsson, director-general of UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), said he could not give an exact date for the approval of the license, speaking at a panel discussion in Abu Dhabi.

“In nuclear projects you never know. As soon as we get declaration from ENEC (Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation) and Nawah [Energy Company] they are ready to operate, we are ready to do final inspections and draw final conclusions,” he added.

Barakah is being built by Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) (015760.KS), but problems with training enough local staff have delayed the startup of its first reactor several times. Barakah, the world’s largest nuclear plant under construction, should start operations between end 2019 and early 2020.