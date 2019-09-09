Iraq oil minister says current oil output is 4.6 million bpd

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil minister said on Monday Baghdad was committed to complying with oil output curbs under an OPEC-led supply deal and that his country’s production levels stand at 4.6 million barrels per day.

“We are definitely committed to respect (the curbs) ... our exports have decreased by at least 150,000 bpd from the south,” Minister Thamer Ghadhban told reporters in Abu Dhabi when asked about Iraq’s compliance levels.

He said it was too early to talk about whether there was a need to deepen cuts under the deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies.