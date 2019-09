FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) inside its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Nigeria will do what OPEC asks it to do, its minister of state for petroleum resources said on Tuesday.

“It is not every day,” Timipre Sylva said when asked about current overproduction. “We are team players. We will do what OPEC asks.”