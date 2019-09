FILE PHOTO: Oman's Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy talks to journalists as he leaves the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Omani Energy Minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy said on Monday that it was too early to determine whether oil markets required deeper supply cuts next year.

“I don’t know .. it is too early to assess,” he said on the sidelines of an energy conference in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi, when asked if there was a need for deeper output curbs next year by OPEC and other producers.