Saudi energy minister says will work with oil producers for market balance

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said on Monday that Riyadh is committed to working with oil producers inside and outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to balance oil markets.

“The kingdom is committed to working with other producers inside and outside OPEC for the stability and balance of global oil markets,” Saudi-owned Al Arabiya channel quoted him as saying on the sidelines of an energy conference in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi.