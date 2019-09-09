U.S. says it is concerned about China's purchases of Iranian oil

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy Dan Brouillette attends a meeting of the "Energy and Climate Partnership of the Americas" (III ECPA) in Vina del Mar, Chile, September 7, 2017 REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The United States is “very concerned” about China’s purchases of Iranian oil, Dan Brouillette, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, said on Monday.

“We are very concerned about the purchases that the Chinese people have made, the government in particular,” he said on the sidelines of an energy conference in the United Arab Emirates, adding that U.S. officials would discuss the issue with the Chinese government.

The United States last year withdrew from a nuclear deal that world powers had done with Iran in 2015, and reimposed sanctions to strangle Iran’s vital oil trade.