September 12, 2019 / 10:45 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago
Venezuela oil min says confident can recover production by year-end
1 Min Read
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's Oil Minister and President of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA Manuel Quevedo attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Venezuela oil minister Manuel Quevedo said on Thursday he was confident the country could recover its oil production by the end of the year.
Reporting by Reuters OPEC team, editing by Sylvia Westall