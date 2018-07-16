Former Energy XXI chief charged with hiding $10 million in personal loans: SEC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former chief executive of Energy XXI Ltd was charged on Monday with hiding more than $10 million in personal loans that he obtained from company vendors and a candidate for the company’s board, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.

The SEC said in a statement that former Energy XXI CEO John D. Schiller Jr. maintained an extravagant lifestyle using a highly leveraged margin account secured by his company stock.

When he faced a margin call in 2014, he obtained $7.5 million in undisclosed personal loans from company vendors in exchange for business contracts, the SEC alleged in a complaint. He also obtained a $3 million loan from a company shareholder who was later named to the Energy XXI board.