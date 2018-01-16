FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Deals
January 16, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's Engie acquires two West African energy services companies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - French utility Engie (ENGIE.PA) said on Tuesday it had acquired two West African industrial energy services companies - Afric Power and Tieri - in a bid to expand its business in the region.

It did not disclose the price of the transactions.

The two companies, which have offices in Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, specialize in the manufacture and distribution of equipment to agro-industry, agri-food, mines, large-scale services and data centers.

    “This solid foundation combined with Engie’s expertise, financial clout and international credentials will enable us to quickly establish the integrated energy service provider the region needs,” Engie’s regional manager Philippe Miquel said.

    Engie said it planned to use the acquisitions to grow its business by offering energy services to more public and private, commercial and industrial customers.

    The utility already operates in West and Central Africa, focusing on centralized energy generation, mini-grids and individual solar kits.

    Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Heavens

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.